OS Master Boot Record Menu

I installed win XP on my drive (Win 98 on C: drive) and had the option to boot to either OS on startup. About 2 weeks later after downloading and trying to scan something from a peer to peer sharing website Norton informed me that my MBR had changed. I told it to restore the old one thinking it found a virus and on reboot found that I had lost the option to boot to XP.

Can anyone tell me how to get this boot menu back.
Thanks in advance to anyone who takes the time to reply to this.

To begin, insert the Windows XP Professional CD into the drive and hold down the Shift key to prevent Autostart from launching Setup

Set up Windows XP
Repair your current Windows XP installation
Quit Setup.
To continue, choose the repair option by typing R.

The next screen will prompt you to choose either the Recovery Console or the Emergency Repair Disk to perform the repair operation. To continue, choose the Recovery Console option by typing C. As soon as you do, your screen will go black - but don't panic.

In a moment you'll see the Microsoft Windows XP Recovery Console screen and will be prompted to choose which Windows installation you want to log into. You'll choose drive D, which is the drive containing Windows XP Professional. You'll now be prompted to type in the Administrator password for that drive. When you do so, you'll be logged into that drive and will see a C: prompt.

