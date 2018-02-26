I have the same issue
I have the same issue. A manager has his secretary set as a delegate, and other users receive the secretary's out of office reply when e-mailing the manager.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Fixed(?)
To fix this you need to go to Tools > Options in the meeting request recipients Outlook, then go to the delegates tab.
Go to all users who have sent a out of office reply and make sure that the tick box with 'Delegate recieve copys of meeting related messages to me' remains UNTICKED.
Voila
Out of Office Replies on delegate access rights.
Seeking some assistance on how she can retain her delegate access but not kick out, out of office replys when they message someone that she has delegate access rights to. Any assistance would be appreciated.
Outlook 2003 desktop client and Exchange Server 2003.
Thanks,
Chris.
