Out of Office Replies on delegate access rights.

By sktchris ·
I'm having a issue where I have a secretary who is out of the office and is a delegate for one of the principles of the company that I'm working at. When you try to send him a e-mail or a calendar appt you get a out of office reply from his secretary stating that she is out of the office.

Seeking some assistance on how she can retain her delegate access but not kick out, out of office replys when they message someone that she has delegate access rights to. Any assistance would be appreciated.

Outlook 2003 desktop client and Exchange Server 2003.

Thanks,
Chris.

I have the same issue

by govt_wrkr In reply to Out of Office Replies on ...

I have the same issue. A manager has his secretary set as a delegate, and other users receive the secretary's out of office reply when e-mailing the manager.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Fixed(?)

by PRSupport In reply to I have the same issue

To fix this you need to go to Tools > Options in the meeting request recipients Outlook, then go to the delegates tab.

Go to all users who have sent a out of office reply and make sure that the tick box with 'Delegate recieve copys of meeting related messages to me' remains UNTICKED.

Voila

