Outdated website information in IE (all versions)

By HRJacob-1939 ·
Tags: Microsoft, Browser, Software
Does anybody know why the internet settings in Internet Explorer are so out-dated?

If you visit a homepage that isn't working and get an error message a la "page not found", you will still be presented with the error message even after the page is up and running again.

This might have made sense in the early days of the www but frankly it is a real nuisance now and has been for years.

This feature hasn't changed during the many updates through the years - is there a good reason for this or has it just been neglected?
