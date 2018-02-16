Search

Peripheral

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Outline - Printing Outline format in Word 2007

By Angelfun3 ·
I would like to print my Word 2007 Outline in the same indented format as it appears on the screen. How can I do that?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Share your knowledge
Back to Peripheral Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums