outlk express 6 can't open links in email

My first guess is that your MS Office is not completly installed and activated. (Try opening Word and see what happens)
Alternately, have you installed any third party web browsers such as Firefox? The error you described can occur if that install was incomplete... try removing it and re-installing.
I hope this helps
Thanks for the response. My computer doesn't have Office installed on it and we don't have any third party browsers. We just use netscape.
As well as scanning for Virus you need to scan for Male Ware and do this in Safe Mode so that it's easier to pickup everything and remove it.
It's possible that a bit of Male Ware has failed to install properly here and giving you this error message.
For Male Ware Scanners you can try Ad Aware Se available from
http://tinyurl.com/du0h
Spy Bot S& available from here
http://tinyurl.com/yrwy2
Download both install and update then Boot into Safe Mode and run both the AV and Male Ware Scans. If you pick up any Male Ware after you remove it rerun the scan just to make sure that there was nothing hiding under what you've removed and that you've actually removed the files that you attempted to remove.
You should keep running the scans till they come up clean or you get the same files that you can not remove then move onto a different Male Ware scanner to try to remove them with that.
Col
Thank you for the response. I loaded the ad ware and spy ware programs you suggested and ran both in safe mode, twice. After running the programs and while still in Ad ware I clicked on the update adware button and got the same error message as listed in my first post. I also got out of safe mode in back into regular mode and the error message came up again in Outlook. This error is becoming quite a head scratcher. Any more ideas????
OK some questions this time but unfortunately no answers.
Is this a stand alone computer or is it part of a network?
How does it connect to the Internet?
If you have a cable or DSL Modem how does that connect to the computer?
All you need do is click on the Add Comment button and I'll get a notification as to you posting.
Col
I'm using a DSL modem with a phone line coming from the back of the modem to a wall jack and an ethernet cable connected from the modem to the back of the computer
Thank You
