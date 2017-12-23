When i change the formating of a new email in outlook 2000, an attachment is treated differently.
Formatted as rich text, attachment is placed in email, under subject line
formatted as text or html, attachment is placed at bottom, in separate window
If rich text is not available, select text, then format it again as rich text.
(or configure it here tools-options-mail format )
I tried the suggestions and it still puts the attachments in the body of the email.
If you have MS word installed on the PC, you can go to "tools", "options" in outlook. Mail Format tab, then check the box "use ms word to edit e-mail messages. This put the attachment under that subjest line.....hope this helps.
Outlook 2000 Attachments
If anybody has a clue on what I'm talking about, please help!
