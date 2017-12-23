Search

Outlook 2000 Attachments

By Pooki_24 ·
Is there anyway to change the way Outlook 2000 places the attachment on an email (i.e. it currently places my attachments at the bottom of my email but I want them to show up as a list underneath the subject line)?

If anybody has a clue on what I'm talking about, please help!

by Pooki_24 In reply to Outlook 2000 Attachments

by don-supportguy In reply to Outlook 2000 Attachments

When i change the formating of a new email in outlook 2000, an attachment is treated differently.

Formatted as rich text, attachment is placed in email, under subject line

formatted as text or html, attachment is placed at bottom, in separate window

If rich text is not available, select text, then format it again as rich text.

(or configure it here tools-options-mail format )

by Pooki_24 In reply to

I tried the suggestions and it still puts the attachments in the body of the email.

by bnikman In reply to Outlook 2000 Attachments

If you have MS word installed on the PC, you can go to "tools", "options" in outlook. Mail Format tab, then check the box "use ms word to edit e-mail messages. This put the attachment under that subjest line.....hope this helps.

by Pooki_24 In reply to

This answer worked great!!

by Pooki_24 In reply to Outlook 2000 Attachments

