Outlook 2000: how to share customized t
Fred,
You will need to save this view as a custom view (View - Current View - Define Views). I don't think you can set it as the default view for all users, but by saving the view as a custom view for all users, every user could choose that viewfrom the Current View List. Hope this helps...
Melody
Outlook 2000: how to share customized t
The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic
Outlook 2000: how to share customized t
The first answer looks good to me. If that doesn't work, try something else. Hope this helps.
Outlook 2000: how to share customized t
The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic
Outlook 2000: how to share customized t
This question was auto closed due to inactivity
Outlook 2000: how to share customized t
we run outlook 2000, but the rest is office 97. we have an all NT network, and we run Exchange Server 5.5 (small bus. server version).
i have a simple task list i've created in public folders, but i've added several custom fields to the display. when i go to another outlook client, these fields don't display. do i have to go to each of the 20 workstations and configure the display of that public folder on that workstation? ...or is there a way i can perhaps create a custom view, or even a custom form, and make that the default for everyone in the organization?
thanks for your help!
fred
fred@natural-law.org
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.