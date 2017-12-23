Outlook 2000: how to share customized t

Search

Outlook 2000: how to share customized task list views

By fred
hi,

we run outlook 2000, but the rest is office 97. we have an all NT network, and we run Exchange Server 5.5 (small bus. server version).

i have a simple task list i've created in public folders, but i've added several custom fields to the display. when i go to another outlook client, these fields don't display. do i have to go to each of the 20 workstations and configure the display of that public folder on that workstation? ...or is there a way i can perhaps create a custom view, or even a custom form, and make that the default for everyone in the organization?

thanks for your help!

fred
fred@natural-law.org

Outlook 2000: how to share customized task list views

by MelodyJ In reply to Outlook 2000: how to share customized task list views

Fred,

You will need to save this view as a custom view (View - Current View - Define Views). I don't think you can set it as the default view for all users, but by saving the view as a custom view for all users, every user could choose that viewfrom the Current View List. Hope this helps...

Melody

Outlook 2000: how to share customized task list views

by fred In reply to Outlook 2000: how to sha ...

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

Outlook 2000: how to share customized task list views

by James_Randy In reply to Outlook 2000: how to share customized task list views

The first answer looks good to me. If that doesn't work, try something else. Hope this helps.

Outlook 2000: how to share customized task list views

by fred In reply to Outlook 2000: how to sha ...

Outlook 2000: how to share customized task list views

by fred In reply to Outlook 2000: how to sha ...

