There is no way to protect sensitive information in an Outlook contact if you're sending vCards. Outlook isn't designed for that. It won't let you select which information to send in the vCard.
However, you might consider creating a separate, private contact list and keeping your notes in it instead of the main contact list. That way, you could send vCards from one contact list and keep notes in the other. Once created, you can get to the 'other' contact list by using the Folders view.
I thought as much...
I was hoping there was a way. Thanks for the info. I will perhaps try your suggestion, otherwise, I'll just do it the old fashioned way.
Thanks
Outlook 2003 - Contacts Notes - Sensitive Information
I work for a company and I manage a few employees. I want to be able to keep notes on each employee and was thinking about keeping those notes in each employees Outlook contact file. However, sometimes someone will ask me for the contact info of an individual and I'll send them that persons vCard.
Is there a way to keep notes on an employee in their Outlook contact, while at the same time protecting that sensitive info if I were to send that same employees vCard to someone.
Any recommendations as to how to keep notes like this would be appreciated.
Thank You
