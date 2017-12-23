Collapse -
Give it temp admin rights...
by ThumbsUp2
Give the user temporary local admin rights while you're setting everything up. This allows Office, IE and other programs to complete their installation for that user. Once you've gotten the software installed, remove the temporary admin rights.
Outlook 2003 users need admin rights?
I do not know if it is related, however I can not download files from IE 7 either when logged on as the "User". I have to log on as admin to download a file like Adobe Reader for example.
Additionally I get that runonce everytime I open IE7 no matter how many times I click through it and save the settings.
Are these related problems? Is there a solution?
Thanks, Robert
