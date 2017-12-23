Search

Outlook 2003 using Word / RTF issue

By taylorc7
Since the latest Windows patches have been applied, using XP/Office 2003 and setting Word as your RTF editor, you get the message "Office File Validation detected a problem while trying to open this file. Opening it may be dangerous" - if you selct open or cancel the message still opens ok - this is only when you receive a message if RTF format!

