Outlook 2003 with Exchange 2000

By Tiffany2 ·
I have 1 user who is on Office 2003 (all others are 2K or XP) and for some reason his mailbox size when viewed through System Admin only shows 12MB even though I know he has 137MB by right clicking> properties> folder size on his Mailbox in Outlook. Can anyone help?

137 MB in email inbox!!???

by lcampbell In reply to Outlook 2003 with Exchang ...

Do you have any other users at all? or is this server "just for him"??
Holy cow! Tell him he must clean it up! He'll drown in ocean of email.
No users in our network are allowed more then 50 Mbs space and that's the top brass! Everyone else is allowed 15mbs.
If they need to keep more, they can burn it on disk or store it in .pst files.

Can anyone HELP with this problem

by Tiffany2 In reply to 137 MB in email inbox!!?? ...

without feeling the need justify my IT environment I will humor the previous poster by saying that we deliver many large graphic and PDF files as well as databases to 1200 clients. Can anyone help with the problem that was originally posted.

corrupt mail store for the user

by Chris.. In reply to Outlook 2003 with Exchang ...

One option is to Defrag your edb's. Yes long and ugly as the process is, it amazes me (and pays me) that so many exchange admins don't do this simple maintenance!

You can also try this. Create another mail box for the user. Migrate the mail from his/her current mail box to the new one (back it up to a PST and import it or just copy it up) and check it there. If that isn't the fix, I'm not too sure what's going on. I run about 100 users with XP/2003 office loads and don't see anything like this, nor have I seen it at any customer sites.

