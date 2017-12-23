Search

outlook 2k and outlook express contacts

By Loketar ·
I have a win98 pc using outlook express and outlook 2k. two completly different accounts/usernames/passwords etc... when a contact is added or deleted from outlook express contact list it is also deleted from the outlook 2k contact list and vice versa. Is there anyway to seperate so that each e-mail client has seperate contact lists? Thanks in advance!! :)

outlook 2k and outlook express contacts

by jmcorn01 In reply to outlook 2k and outlook ex ...

Short answer, Yes, it is possible. Please understand that Outlook 2K is just a user interface and Outlook Express contains the actual email client that is used by both interfaces. The default contact list is available to both applications. To create a new contacts list just for Outlook 2K, open Outlook 2K and click on the FILE menu. Select the NEW menu and then the FOLDER sub-menu. A "Create New Folder" dialog box will appear. In the top text input box, type the name of the new folder (perhaps something like O2K Contacts). The second box is a list box labeled "Folder contains:". Click the down arrow on the right of the box and click on "Contact Items." The third box is a directory listing of your Personal Folders list labeled "Select where to place the folder:" Make sure that "Personal Folders" is highlighted. Then click the OK button. This new folder will be available for you to add contacts under Outlook 2K that is not accessible by Outlook Express. Note that this does NOT remove the Contacts folder which is still accessible from both applications.

outlook 2k and outlook express contacts

by Loketar In reply to outlook 2k and outlook ex ...

Thanks for your help

outlook 2k and outlook express contacts

by Loketar In reply to outlook 2k and outlook ex ...

This question was closed by the author

