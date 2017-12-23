outlook 2k and outlook express contacts
Short answer, Yes, it is possible. Please understand that Outlook 2K is just a user interface and Outlook Express contains the actual email client that is used by both interfaces. The default contact list is available to both applications. To create a new contacts list just for Outlook 2K, open Outlook 2K and click on the FILE menu. Select the NEW menu and then the FOLDER sub-menu. A "Create New Folder" dialog box will appear. In the top text input box, type the name of the new folder (perhaps something like O2K Contacts). The second box is a list box labeled "Folder contains:". Click the down arrow on the right of the box and click on "Contact Items." The third box is a directory listing of your Personal Folders list labeled "Select where to place the folder:" Make sure that "Personal Folders" is highlighted. Then click the OK button. This new folder will be available for you to add contacts under Outlook 2K that is not accessible by Outlook Express. Note that this does NOT remove the Contacts folder which is still accessible from both applications.
