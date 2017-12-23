Outlook 98 Number of new emails (6)
Actually this is a calendar-inbox question.
A user is a delegate to a Boardroom calendar,
and receives requests in the Calendar inbox for scheduling the Boardroom.
Outlook 98 Number of new emails (6)
If I understand your question, I don't think you can. If you're using exchange 5.5, you can install event services to use server side scripting to AUTOMATICALLY schedule appointments if the resource is available. Pretty slick how it works -- all through email. Shoot me an email if you want to explore this option. -- jcorlett@proforma.com
Outlook 98 Number of new emails (6)
The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic
Outlook 98 Number of new emails (6)
The number (6) means there are six unread emails in the Inbox not necessarily new emails. Make sure you do not have a filter applied such that you are not seeing the unread emails. The number is accurate, there are (6) unread emails in the Inbox. Your view settings are probably the culprit. The stubborn six may be old emails, also.
Outlook 98 Number of new emails (6)
The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic
Outlook 98 Number of new emails (6)
also, try doing a ctrl-a to select all messages in the problem inbox, right click and choose Mark as Read. I have seen indications that i had unread email, even though i could not find it in the inbox, and this always cleared it up for me.
Outlook 98 Number of new emails (6)
The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic
Outlook 98 Number of new emails (6)
This question was auto closed due to inactivity
Outlook 98 Number of new emails (6)
with the actual number of new emails (0) in my inbox? The number seems frozen and won't decrease as I open and read new emails.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.