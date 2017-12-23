Search

Outlook 98 Number of new emails (6)

By mricciardi
How can I get the number (6) to synchronize
with the actual number of new emails (0) in my inbox? The number seems frozen and won't decrease as I open and read new emails.

Actually this is a calendar-inbox question.
A user is a delegate to a Boardroom calendar,
and receives requests in the Calendar inbox for scheduling the Boardroom.

If I understand your question, I don't think you can. If you're using exchange 5.5, you can install event services to use server side scripting to AUTOMATICALLY schedule appointments if the resource is available. Pretty slick how it works -- all through email. Shoot me an email if you want to explore this option. -- jcorlett@proforma.com

The number (6) means there are six unread emails in the Inbox not necessarily new emails. Make sure you do not have a filter applied such that you are not seeing the unread emails. The number is accurate, there are (6) unread emails in the Inbox. Your view settings are probably the culprit. The stubborn six may be old emails, also.

also, try doing a ctrl-a to select all messages in the problem inbox, right click and choose Mark as Read. I have seen indications that i had unread email, even though i could not find it in the inbox, and this always cleared it up for me.

