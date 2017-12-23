Search

Outlook error

By j_kbiga ·
When i try to accept/decline or delete a request, out look generates an error and the program is closed. How do i fix this problem ?

by BFilmFan In reply to Outlook error

Which version of Outlook?
Which version of Exchange?

by iisco In reply to Outlook error

Also - what is the error message that is generated? It could be as simple as reinstallation, depending on the answers to the 3 questions submitted and some background as to what has been tried, etc.

by j_kbiga In reply to

I am using outlook 2000, and exchange 5.5 . I uninstalled and reinstalled the offiice 2000, and still get the error message 'Outlook has generated errors and will be closed by windows. you will need to restart the program . An error log is being created.

