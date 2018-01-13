Outlook Express failing

Could Be Corrupt
Yes, it is possible that your OE installation is corrupt.
The tough part is re-installing OE with IE 7 installed.
Here is a good place to start for hints and tips.
The other issue you will continue to have is that as long as Outlook is installed it will continually attempt to take over as the default email client.
There is a setting in the Outlook options so that it will not check to see that it is the default email client.
You can also set Outlook Express to check that it is the default email client every time it opens.
If you have the quick start option for Office enabled, that could also be the source of your problem. I recommend disabling all quick start options. However, if you need quick start for Office, see if you can set quick start to ignore Outlook.
Thanks for your help. I did reinstall OE with an IE7 reinstall, but it didn't work. How can I change the setting in Outlook options so that it will not check to see that it is the default email client, and also how can I change the OE setting to check that it is the default email client every time it opens? I don't have any quick start option for Office 2000 enabled and although I do have 4 other quick start options I would rather not disable them and in fact I really don't know how to do that anyway. Maybe there is some simple way to disable quick start options so they can easily be re-enabled? Again, thanks.
