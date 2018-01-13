Search

Outlook Express failing

By gordonbravo
"Either there is no default mail client or the current mail client cannot fulfill the messaging request. Please run Microsoft Outlook and set it as the default mail client." I have Outlook Express and do not want to change to Outlook. Most incoming e-mail is received, but about once a day or every other day I get the above error pop-up and the message is not received. I have Windows XP,SP2, Internet Explorer 7. I've tried Tools/Internet Options/Programs/ changing the preference from the drop down menu from OE to Outlook, back and forth but nothing seems to work and thus I occasionally miss an incoming e-mail. Any help would be much appreciated. Could it be that OE is somehow corrupted?

Could Be Corrupt

by TheChas In reply to Outlook Express failing

Yes, it is possible that your OE installation is corrupt.

The tough part is re-installing OE with IE 7 installed.

Here is a good place to start for hints and tips.

http://www.oehelp.com/

The other issue you will continue to have is that as long as Outlook is installed it will continually attempt to take over as the default email client.

There is a setting in the Outlook options so that it will not check to see that it is the default email client.

You can also set Outlook Express to check that it is the default email client every time it opens.

If you have the quick start option for Office enabled, that could also be the source of your problem. I recommend disabling all quick start options. However, if you need quick start for Office, see if you can set quick start to ignore Outlook.

Chas

Outlook Express failing

by gordonbravo In reply to Could Be Corrupt

Thanks for your help. I did reinstall OE with an IE7 reinstall, but it didn't work. How can I change the setting in Outlook options so that it will not check to see that it is the default email client, and also how can I change the OE setting to check that it is the default email client every time it opens? I don't have any quick start option for Office 2000 enabled and although I do have 4 other quick start options I would rather not disable them and in fact I really don't know how to do that anyway. Maybe there is some simple way to disable quick start options so they can easily be re-enabled? Again, thanks.

