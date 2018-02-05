Search

Outlook express to outlook

By john.cb1 ·
I am using Windows XP Pro.

I was using outlook express and i save some old emails in it(with the dbx extension)

I am now using outlook how can i convert the old emails in OE to Outlook so that i can use them again

by CG IT In reply to Outlook express to outloo ...
by john.cb1 In reply to

by Justin James Contributor In reply to Outlook express to outloo ...

Microsoft Outlook provides a simple import utility to do exactly this, it's on the "File" menu. Your Outlook Express files could be stored in a few different locations which depends upon your OS. I recommend that you perform a file search for *.dbx across all of your local hard drives (OE will not let you use network storage as a mailbox storage location) to ensure that you find all of the files.

by john.cb1 In reply to

by alb4ty In reply to Outlook express to outloo ...

In outlook, File>Import&Export>ImportInternet Mail and Addresses > Outlook Express 4.x, 5.x, 6.x
Check the desired options: import mail, Import Address book, and/or Import Rules

by john.cb1 In reply to

by HAL 9000 Moderator In reply to Outlook express to outloo ...

Actually when you setup the Outlook program it should have automatically asked if you wanted to import all the Outlook Express settings and Mail into outlook.

If you chose not to accept that offer then all you need do is import the items from the Import Option under the File drop down menu on the top tool bar.

Col

by john.cb1 In reply to

by john.cb1 In reply to Outlook express to outloo ...

