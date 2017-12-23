Search

Outlook Express trouble

By Greg Talbott ·
Recently cleared my IE temp files in WinXP; now internet links in Outlook Express messages will not open. I can right click and copy target and paste into IE address bar only to open link.
Any suggestions?
Thanks

