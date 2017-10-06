Overheat problem?
This could indeed be heat related. AMD processors tend to run hotter than their Intel counterpart, so additional cooling may be necessary. Remember that processor fans with copper heat sinks dissipate the heat better than ones made with aluminum. These fans also come in different "varieties". Some are manufactured to provide better cooling, and are advertised as such. With your setup, you may want a really good one. ($25 range)
In addition, some of the newer cases, which you probably have, come equipped with an additional space for an additional case fan. You might consider this option as well.
Nonetheless, you should first check your processor manual (or the AMD Athlon Web site) for the optimal temperature for your processor. Then go into the system BIOS and find the section where the operating temperature is indicated. There should also be some instruction (which can be changed) to halt on overheating, sound an alarm on overheating, etc. But equipped with the heat information for the processor and observing the operating temperature in the BIOS, you should be able to determine if that is indeed the problem.
Thanks for your help. But it looks like it was in fact heat related. Processor's knackered. I'll throw in a few more case fans next time!
One thing I have seen be an issue with the Athlons (which I love btw), is that the motherboards auto-detection is slightly off and is giving them too much juice. Check your owners manual (or with AMD)then compare that to what your BIOS reads. I've several times seen them running a little too hot and it causing the odd, intermittent errors you're reporting.
AMD processors seem to run at higher speeds under normal conditions
The Bios configuration has a temperture monitor within the CMOS panel that can be referenced by using the motherboard manual
Other options could be to add additional case fans,you shoul be able to add two additional fans with out modifying case
Utilities that monitor cpu performance
1)www.winaccelerator.com/
2)www.overclockers.com/topiclist/index31.asp
3)www.utilitygeek.com/software/cpu/waterfallpro
4)www.tomshardware.com
5)http://mpet.multiservers.com/VCool.html
For utilities that will track temperture of your procwessor and case,go to CNET's Download.com
I'm having some strange problems with my home pc. It's a custom built Athlon XP 1800+, 512mb DDR Ram, 40gb hdd, ATI Radeon 8500, Creative Audigy Player.
Basically when I'm gaming, the system completely freezes. Sometimes after 10-15 mins, sometimes an hour. I've moved the PCI cards around, and that seems to have stabilised it a bit, but I'm still having problems.
Also, in some benchmarking software I've got, the results are....strange. The FLOPS count is way down, but 3DNOW functions are way up. I don't have the results to hand right now, but some are fantastic, some rubbish.
Could all this be heat-related? How can I check?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.