OWA: Turn it off

I am unsure of how to search previous discussions. I appologize if this is duplicate.

MS Excahnge Server 5.5. (Going to 2003 as soon as we can)
Is it possible to turn the Outlook Web Access feature off for a specific individual user(s)? I have users that do not use it and I would like to turn it off for those users. I have not found a means out side of establishing permissions through a group. I was hoping for an easier method through an admin feature.

Finally found the solution

To disable OWA, from the properties of the desired mailbox, select the protocols tab, disable the http protocol for the mailbox.

