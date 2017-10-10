Collapse -
Finally found the solution
by wchurch
To disable OWA, from the properties of the desired mailbox, select the protocols tab, disable the http protocol for the mailbox.
OWA: Turn it off
MS Excahnge Server 5.5. (Going to 2003 as soon as we can)
Is it possible to turn the Outlook Web Access feature off for a specific individual user(s)? I have users that do not use it and I would like to turn it off for those users. I have not found a means out side of establishing permissions through a group. I was hoping for an easier method through an admin feature.
