Packard bell with 2 harddrives
Sorry new one on me. But then again Packard Bell always did like to be a little bit different. Do you have a restore cd? If so double check with packard Bell on this, but you should be safe formatting and trying the upgrade as te recovery cd/disks should take care of you if it doesn't work and at least get you back to where your starting from.
Other options, how about a drive upgrade and eliminate the problem all together? 2.1 g is tiny by todays standards and if your planning on doing much with it I think you'll soon run out of space...
i do not have the restore disc, every official packard bell site i could find was not working,alot of sites ran by people but could not find specific info to this question,amazing what i did find tho...the manual for the case and the motherboard, a hillary 590 series,would rather just use it as it is without upgrading drives if possible
i have talked to a few other techs and they agree the 2 drives are working as one virtual drive..most have never seen or heard of this in a home pc, can anyone give me info? i would really like to hear from someone who has actually worked on or seen this before,thanks
