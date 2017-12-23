Page cannot be displayed in IE6

Search

I have two computers running Win NT4.0, SP6a and IE6. On one computer (I'll call it the bad computer), when I try to go to the "Use our XP book to get up to speed on this OS"link on the Tech Republic home page, I receive the error page "The page cannot be displayed." On the other (good) computer, clicking on the link takes me to the proper page.
Also, on the "bad" computer, I sometimes receive the following warning message: "Your current security settings prohibit running ActiveX controls on this page. As a result, the page may not display correctly." I have checked the security settings in Tools/Internet Options and set all ActiveX settings to Enable, and I still see this message. On my "good" computer this does not occur. Both computersare in the same office, and are connected via a hub to the same port in our wiring closet, so there should be no physical reason why the two are acting differently.

I assume, although I am not certain, that the two symptoms listed above are related. Can someone provide me some suggestions as to how I might correct this problem?

Thanks in advance.

Harry Geist
hgeist@kramerlevin.com

