IE6 ActiveX settings
In IE6 go to tools Internet Options/Security tab.
Verify that both computers have the same security settings in each security category. Also check the advanced tb for settings.
Page cannot be displayed in IE6
Also, on the "bad" computer, I sometimes receive the following warning message: "Your current security settings prohibit running ActiveX controls on this page. As a result, the page may not display correctly." I have checked the security settings in Tools/Internet Options and set all ActiveX settings to Enable, and I still see this message. On my "good" computer this does not occur. Both computersare in the same office, and are connected via a hub to the same port in our wiring closet, so there should be no physical reason why the two are acting differently.
I assume, although I am not certain, that the two symptoms listed above are related. Can someone provide me some suggestions as to how I might correct this problem?
Thanks in advance.
Harry Geist
hgeist@kramerlevin.com
