I can't.
But then, I don't own one of any make or model. I don't use my wired phone more than three or four hours a month. The bill is less than $35, local and LD combined.
I especially can't get excited when history shows the same model will be available at half price if I wait four to six months.
Palm Pre - Excitement or otherwise....
The same thing happened for the iPhone with the scenes we all saw at the apple stores.
Can people really get that excited about a phone?
