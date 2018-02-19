Search

Palm Pre - Excitement or otherwise....

By The 'G-Man.' ·
Is it just me or is the excitement over a mobile phone just not worth it?

The same thing happened for the iPhone with the scenes we all saw at the apple stores.

Can people really get that excited about a phone?

I can't.

by CharlieSpencer In reply to Palm Pre - Excitement or ...

But then, I don't own one of any make or model. I don't use my wired phone more than three or four hours a month. The bill is less than $35, local and LD combined.

I especially can't get excited when history shows the same model will be available at half price if I wait four to six months.

