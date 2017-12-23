Search

Software

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Paragon Backupa and Recovery Free Edition 10.1

By sensiper1 ·
How does one obtain the 32 bit edition of the Title software? The download link shown on the TR site was for the 64 bit edition.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to Software Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums