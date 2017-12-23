Collapse -
One searches
the page displayed by the download link, particularly if it is the makers page.
the page displayed by the download link, particularly if it is the makers page.
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Paragon Backupa and Recovery Free Edition 10.1
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.