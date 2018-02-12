Dear saravanan,
In Vb.Net add Crystal Report
after that
From filed explorer choose database fields
1.Select Add/Remove database
2.Choose OlEDB and make Corresponing connection.
3.Choose table
4.choose Required Fieds and others details
5.Click Finsh.
6.Right Click Parameter Fields
add new parameter and with same dataType of salary
7.right click salary field in crystal report and choose select Expert and Select Greatethan from ComboBox and give {?intSalaray} like this here int salaray is param name.
Then write coding in Form like below
First create add database connection to crytal report and
Private Sub Button1_Click(ByVal sender As System.Object, ByVal e As System.EventArgs) Handles Button1.Click
Dim CRYRpt As New CrystalReport2()
If TextBox1.Text <> "" Then
Dim ParameterFields As CrystalDecisions.Shared.ParameterFields
Dim ParameterField As CrystalDecisions.Shared.ParameterField
Dim ParameterRangeValue As CrystalDecisions.Shared.ParameterDiscreteValue 'ParameterRangeValue
ParameterFields = New CrystalDecisions.Shared.ParameterFields()
ParameterField = New CrystalDecisions.Shared.ParameterField()
ParameterField.ParameterFieldName = "intSalaray"
ParameterRangeValue = New CrystalDecisions.Shared.ParameterDiscreteValue() 'ParameterRangeValue()
ParameterRangeValue.Value = TextBox1.Text
ParameterField.CurrentValues.Add(ParameterRangeValue)
ParameterFields.Add(ParameterField)
CrystalReportViewer1.ParameterFieldInfo = ParameterFields
CrystalReportViewer1.ReportSource = CRYRpt 'AppPath & "CrystalReport1.rpt"
CrystalReportViewer1.Refresh()
End If
End Sub
ok all the best
With regards
Andamuthu.K
Parameters to Crystal Report - VB/VB.Net
based on certain value in a textbox/maskedit, i am scruitnizing records using a query.
example: select salary from emp where salary value from txtbox].
i have to export these records to a crystal report.
suggest me, if possible with example
regards
saravanakumar.D
