Collapse -
Partition Converter
by GuruOfDos
Partition Magic 5.0 will let you create a 3 floppy set to restore your disk.
Partition Magic 5.0 will let you create a 3 floppy set to restore your disk.
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Partition Converter
When trying to create an image cd of my C: drive the partition got changed to Unknown.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.