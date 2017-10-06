Search

Partition disappeared (different to some

By Foss
I have a 10 Gb drive and a 4Gb drive. The 4Gb is partitioned into 2 2Gb bits. Recently, I have had problems with installing new memory, and have had to go back from 160Mb to 64Mb. The second partition on the 4Gb drive has since disappeared. Any ideas?
Fdisk shows that it's a 2 Gb drive at 100% usage with only 1 partition.

REALLY need help on this asap.

Partition disappeared (different to some

by Steve Cody In reply to Partition disappeared

Check your CMOS settings and make sure the hard drive settings have not changed. It is probably being autodetected. However, because you were changing the RAM, you may have changed/saved CMOS settings.

For some reason, you computer may be detecting the drive as a 2 gig....

Hope this helps. Email me if you need to.

Steve Cody
scody@gulbrandsen.com

Partition disappeared (different to some

by Foss In reply to Partition disappeared

It's detecting the drive fine - just not one of the partitions. The CMOS Settings are just how they should be (I wrote them all down ages ago just to make sure).

Thanks anyway :-)

Partition disappeared (different to some

by Foss In reply to Partition disappeared
Partition disappeared (different to some

by jesalyer In reply to Partition disappeared

I hate to bring this up, but have you checked the integrity of this motherboard?

You have two different systems malfunctioning. It would make sense to me to subtitute a known good motherboard of the exact same make and model and see what happens.

(I know this seems expensive. Buy the board, then return it if your condition persists despite the swap.)

jeff s
spanish helpdesk specialist

Partition disappeared (different to some

by Foss In reply to Partition disappeared

Having spoken to a few people about the motherboard, it seems that the extra SIMMs power surged the board, helping it lose the drive. Allegedly it's an unrecoverable error. I'm going to keep trying for a while, but if I don't solve it soon, I'm going to have to give up. Arse.

Thanks for the help :-)

Partition disappeared (different to some

by Foss In reply to Partition disappeared
Partition disappeared (different to some

by McKayTech In reply to Partition disappeared

I agree with the suggestion to verify the drive geometry in the CMOS. I'm also assuming that this drive wasn't installed with any software BIOS extensions so that the motherboard could see the whole thing.

If the CMOS drive geometry is correct, then
the findings in Fdisk are really worrisome and the only tool I've ever used successfully to recover a lost partition is Hard Drive Mechanic. It hasn't worked with every case but depending on the value of the data on that partition, it might beworth trying.

I know this doesn't paint a rosy scenario but that's 'cuz it isn't. If you had backups, you're now at the point that you would be using them.

Good luck!

paul

Paul M. Wright, Jr.
McKay Technologies

Partition disappeared (different to some

by Foss In reply to Partition disappeared

CMOS Settings are fine. Hard Drive Mechanic tells me the drive isn't partitioned at all.

Backups - I'm IT Support, and I'm ALWAYS telling people to back up their work as often as possible. I should learn to heed my own advice ;-)

Thanks.

Partition disappeared (different to some

by Foss In reply to Partition disappeared
Partition disappeared (different to some

by ilkopaunov In reply to Partition disappeared

get "easy recovery" or "Tiramisu" from www.ontrack.de
This program can do more for you.

