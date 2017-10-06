Partition disappeared (different to some
Check your CMOS settings and make sure the hard drive settings have not changed. It is probably being autodetected. However, because you were changing the RAM, you may have changed/saved CMOS settings.
For some reason, you computer may be detecting the drive as a 2 gig....
Hope this helps. Email me if you need to.
It's detecting the drive fine - just not one of the partitions. The CMOS Settings are just how they should be (I wrote them all down ages ago just to make sure).
Thanks anyway :-)
I hate to bring this up, but have you checked the integrity of this motherboard?
You have two different systems malfunctioning. It would make sense to me to subtitute a known good motherboard of the exact same make and model and see what happens.
(I know this seems expensive. Buy the board, then return it if your condition persists despite the swap.)
Having spoken to a few people about the motherboard, it seems that the extra SIMMs power surged the board, helping it lose the drive. Allegedly it's an unrecoverable error. I'm going to keep trying for a while, but if I don't solve it soon, I'm going to have to give up. Arse.
Thanks for the help :-)
I agree with the suggestion to verify the drive geometry in the CMOS. I'm also assuming that this drive wasn't installed with any software BIOS extensions so that the motherboard could see the whole thing.
If the CMOS drive geometry is correct, then
the findings in Fdisk are really worrisome and the only tool I've ever used successfully to recover a lost partition is Hard Drive Mechanic. It hasn't worked with every case but depending on the value of the data on that partition, it might beworth trying.
I know this doesn't paint a rosy scenario but that's 'cuz it isn't. If you had backups, you're now at the point that you would be using them.
Good luck!
CMOS Settings are fine. Hard Drive Mechanic tells me the drive isn't partitioned at all.
Backups - I'm IT Support, and I'm ALWAYS telling people to back up their work as often as possible. I should learn to heed my own advice ;-)
Thanks.
get "easy recovery" or "Tiramisu" from www.ontrack.de
This program can do more for you.
Fdisk shows that it's a 2 Gb drive at 100% usage with only 1 partition.
REALLY need help on this asap.
