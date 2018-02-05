Passing VPN Through a Cisco Router
I take it there's a firewall between there and there? This is kinda important to know.
I don't think you can VPN to a destination that is NATted. I believe the VPN destination (W2K server?) has to have a public address. Then again, you also statethat the RRAS server is in the DMZ, so I assume that it is not firewalled and that it does have a public IP address? This would work without doing anything to the router.. I'm confused...
Passing VPN Through a Cisco Router
We do not have a firewall at all. Sorry. Should have mentioned that. I know enough about routers to be dangerous. However, my definition of a DMZ is not part of my network servers. It will though be behind the router with the intention of only having one NIC.
Passing VPN Through a Cisco Router
I am two hops away from this router at a remote location. I am researching placing a VPN behind the router behind the second router due to the fact I am at a remote location. The VPN server will be in the DMZ.
Is there a way to pass either port 1723 (PPTP)or port 1701 (L2TP)through the router that performs NAT? If so, what syntax should I enter in the router(s)?
My intentions are to setup a WIN2k RRAS server with one NIC, if possible. Any insight would be appreciated.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.