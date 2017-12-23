Password Protection in Outlook 2000
Hi!
Why password protect a folder in your own inbox ?
Instead let all users have their own mailboxes.
/Hasse
You will have to research this one in Outlook thru the Help menu ask the office assisant how to password protect folders.Hope this helps
You can password protect personal folders,but not server folders
open all personal folders & then drag & drop all messages into one personal folder, then go to tools,services and remove the extra personal folders.
eg If i create a folder called TEST under Inbox then how can i password protect TEST so that no one can access this folder when Outlok opens
