Pavilion 7055 Floppy drive
MCiha,
I would suggest that you use a search engine to see if the epson is for sale elsewhere.
I have check my online catalog and we don't carry that specific model our of 65 different models.
Finding discontinued parts
Your best bet is searching on the 'net. There are many vendors out there that will possibly be able to help with this. Most likely you will end up finding refurbished drives rather than new.
The part# on the drive is 5182-5536, It says it is an Espon SMD-1340.
I know that mechanically any floppy drive will work in this machine. My problem is getting the eject button and the drive in general to line up with HP's bezel.
