Search

Desktop

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Pavilion 7055 floppy drive

By MCiha ·
What recourse is there in trying to find a floppy drive for an HP Pavilion 7055 (D3876A) when HP says they don't have them anymore?
The part# on the drive is 5182-5536, It says it is an Espon SMD-1340.
I know that mechanically any floppy drive will work in this machine. My problem is getting the eject button and the drive in general to line up with HP's bezel.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Pavilion 7055 Floppy drive

by Nap Jones In reply to Pavilion 7055 floppy driv ...

MCiha,

I would suggest that you use a search engine to see if the epson is for sale elsewhere.
I have check my online catalog and we don't carry that specific model our of 65 different models.

gravatar
Collapse -

Finding discontinued parts

by dbgirl In reply to Pavilion 7055 floppy driv ...

Your best bet is searching on the 'net. There are many vendors out there that will possibly be able to help with this. Most likely you will end up finding refurbished drives rather than new.

Back to Desktop Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums