I am desperate. I am getting kicked around because I cannot solve this problem. I have a boss that is running 98 on 2 machines and they are both on DSL. He is able to connect from home to office one time and after that it is not letting him in. He go office to home all he wants without problem. Any suggestions?

When disconnecting from a pc, PC Anywhere displays a yes/no conformation box. Look at the bottom of that box. There should be a check box. If it isn't checked, the pc will not accept future calls.

On the home machine, check the properties of the host which is running. On the Settings tab, there is a setting which says End of Session, and one of the choices is to cancel the host, meaning it no longer listens for anyone else. There's a similar setting for Abnormal End of Session, which should be looked at too, though from the description it sounds like it's not the main culprit.

