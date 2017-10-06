PC Freezes Booting Up
It has a big fan. System runs cool. Thanks, but not the problem
PC Freezes Booting Up
I have seen a web post, and have personally fixed several Socket A system problems by manually setting the CPU clock and multiplier in BIOS settings.
I have only seen this problem on systems with SDRAM.
The BIOS detects the CPU properly, it just sets the bus and multiplier incorrectly.
Some BIOS's set the bus speed wrong, and thus under-clock the CPU.
For what ever reason, AMD CPUs don't respond well to being under-clocked.
If you have PC-133 SDRAM,
set the bus clock to 100MHz.
Set the multiplier to 10X.
Set the RAM clock to FSB + PCI, or 133MHz.
Chas
PC Freezes Booting Up
Tried your suggestion, but no luck. Still happens. I replaced the motherboard and CPU for now while I try to figure this out.
PC Freezes Booting Up
I agree with Chas completely....additionally, on many of the early Athlons, the systemboards do not detect the CPU voltages correctly. MAKE SURE that the voltage you are running at is correct for your processor. I can't tell you how many times I hadto change the autodetected voltages because they were running an Athlon with "too much juice".
Hope this helps!
PC Freezes Booting Up
Voltage settings correct. I thought it was something simple I was missing or overlooking. Replaced motherboard and CPU, and HD booted, so I know it is something with one of these.
PC Freezes Booting Up
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.