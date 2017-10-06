PC freezes in Windows or BIOS
This could be in number of causes,the software updates could be buggy or you have a corrupt registry that may be causing the freezes.
If you can get computer to bootup use msconfig to troubleshoot computer,on the other hand try using the task manager to see what is not responding when the computer is started.
Open the Control Panel and right-click on Fast Find and Disable
Check your Anti-Virus configuration,which could be running in the background and causing this to happen
Using a Windows startup disk boot computer,then choose to run setup without cd-rom support,reload the system files,there could n=be corrupt registry files,this procedure will replace the registry files
Depending on where the impact of the computer was at the time it hit the door,it may have jared the components and now causing intermittent problems,check to make sure that CPU and Memory modules are seated correctly.
Disable Power Management to see if this will help,also you should check the web for shutdown problems depending on the operating system
PC freezes in Windows or BIOS
Sounds like something got loosened on the trip home. In addition to what Soulrider mentioned about CPU and Memory, check the power connections to the MB and the cable connections both on the board end and on the hardware end (hard drive ,CD etc.) It might not hurt to get the disk checker software from your harddrive manufacturer and check out the HD and it's controller, Maxtor, Seagate and WD all have downloadable versions of their tools. Hope this helps.
PC freezes in Windows or BIOS
I don't think that you have accidentaly defect your computers. The components nowadays are of a better quality.
I'm tough tempted to think that your software updates somehow got wrong. Freezing usually indicates a major operating system / application level conflict rather than hardware failure.
Analysis should be made upon pressing the reset button when computer freezes. When your computer start-up normally after reset, then I would say the chance that the OS / application conflict is almost 85%.
Another what came up in my mind, might come through displaced processor. Try to remove and reinstall it again. Be careful since AMD processor is quite fragile.
vh_s
PC freezes in Windows or BIOS
Something that people posting here didn't pay attention to is that you've said the computer freezes when you run the BIOS firmware. So anything after that doesn't really matter until you can find what's causing that. Although this seems to be related to the BIOS, remove the mother board and closely inspect for cracks or other damage. Also reseating the CPU may help. Take the cooling fan off and check the CPU. By rebuilding the system you may luck up and solve the problem.
The fact that scandisk stops may mean the hard drive has been damaged, try running the BIOS without the drive connected if it works then you've probably found what's wrong. Not to worry most drives have 3 years warranty. The first thing I would is install the drive as a slave into another system if available and get the data off. If you suspect the hard drive don't run scandisk any more. The suggestion to get drive utilities is a good one. You may need to run that and make the results available to the OEM in orderto get the drive replaced.
Good Luck!
PC freezes in Windows or BIOS
I recommend swapping out the power supply.
If any component is subject to a damage from a jolt, it is the power supply with it's large caps and coils.
If you have a large (heavy) heatsink, it may have fractured a solder joint on the CPU socket.
Chas
PC freezes in Windows or BIOS
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.