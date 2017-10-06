I have WinXP auto updates turned on and my AV software looks for updated virus definitions daily, although both these services do seem to be completing successfully. I will try turning them off anyway to see what effect that has.
This is just a guess; but it gives you a couple of other places to look.
Take a look at the temperatures. One utility (that I haven't tried myself yet) is at http://www.download.com/SpeedFan/3000-2094_4-10432092.html?tag=lst-0-8
Also, try changing out the power supply.
I checked the temps - all ok.
I swapped out the power supply as well - it is a lot quieter now but still crashed, I'm afraid.
Thanks for the advice.
damokay , cool your CPU with a better fan . Also the system box must be ventilated well . if all fails you need to change your MB .
This is a tough one. But I would try a few tests, test the RAM,HDD, and CPU thoroughly, see if it happens after removing a RAM chip. Also, maybe a power issue (like low voltage). I have had several problems in this area beore, try installing a UPS.
Also, uncheck the Auto reboot on Errors, and see if it comes up with a BSOD which can further help in troubleshooting.
Could power it up, let it fail then look at the events log to see what caused it to reboot.
If you have the resources, I would try changing the power supply out. Also, take a close look at your motherboard - specifically the capaciters - you may have one that is leaking or bulging causing the issue... if you find one then you have two real choices - either get a new motherboard or try to replace the capaciter (can usually be found at a Radio Shack). Hope you can get this resolved - good luck!!
I swapped out the power supply and checked over the mb - all looked ok but still crashed, I'm afraid.
Thanks for the response.
PC reboot on first boot
I have a curious problem with my pc that has been ongoing for a few months now. When the pc is first turned on it remains stable for about 30-60 mins and then the display will blank and recover a few times before it just reboots of it's own accord.
Once the reboot has taken place the pc will remain stable until the next time it is powered off. As a result, I have got into the habit of powering it up /logging on and then immediately restarting via Shutdown - Restart. This prevents the crash scenario described above.
I have tried the following in my attempts to fix the problem:
1) Replaced memory
2) Replaced video card and drivers
3) Updated BIOS
4) Updated VIA 4 in 1 drivers
5) Turned off all power management
If anyone has any ideas I would be very grateful to hear them.
My pc spec is:
Legend QDI kudoz 7 (chipset Via KT266)
AMD Athlon XP 1600+
NVIDIA GeForce 2TI video card
568MB RAM
2 x HDD (40GB system disk, 60GB data disk)
Windows XP Pro SP2
I hope that is enough info?
