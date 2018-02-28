Search

PCMCIA to PCI Interface Card Drive

By mcerame
I have added a pcmcia to pci card to desktop computer so I can use my Sprint wireless broadband on desktop. Now when I go normal routine to start, shutdown, turn off, the computer acts like it is shuting down as normal but then reboots. The only way to combat this is to push power button to shutdown. If I remove pcmcia to pci card from computer everything is back to normal. Can anyone please help with this. Is there a driver to download or what? I am running windows xp pro w/sp2. Also name of card is Eagletech, PCMCIA to PCI Interface Card Drive.

Having Same Problem...Did you find solution?

I've been having the same problem after installing a PCMCIA adapter to accomodate a Cingular/AT&T Sierra wireless card. Now my desktop will not shut off. Did it have anything to do with WOL in Bios? If it did, how did the computer react when you adjusted the settings? I network with two other computers.

PCMCIA adapter

The only solution and I guess I have to live with it is press power button to shut down. Wrong way but it works.

Have you found a way to share your internet connection. I would love to know.

Thanks
Mike

Solution to rebooting after unit turns off!

Yes! I did find a solution and so far the computer is working perfectly.
I pressed F2 as it was booting got into setup and turned off the WOL. Try this. If you have problems email me again and I will reconstruct all my steps.

Hi

Here i'm working on Multimedia project and from this thread i found that some of you are using PCMCIA to PCI adapter, since from past 2 weeks i'm unable to finalize the adapter to my design kindly provide me the details of PCMCIA to PCI adapter and help me in finalizing the design.

Best regards,
Shiva.

