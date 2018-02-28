PDA to Interface with Access
For ease of use you want to aim for a pda running windows or the new pocket 2000 upgrade. For this reason would point you towards the IPAQ which comes in various models but all are generally the same. look to pay about 360 pounds sterling or equivilent on $.
Note: Someone has suggested the IPAQ. Thank you. However, can the IPAQ run Pocket Access, the web has provided me with contradicting statements about this.
Hi. Pocket Access works fine on any PDA using Win CE3. As far as I know, Casio, HP and Compaq uses this OS. The ease of synchronisation provided using ActiveSync makes data transfer a breeze.
Key requirements:
1. Pocket Access capability or something easily compatible with Access
2. Touch screen editing preferred.
3. Under $1K the cheaper the better
4. Easy data transfer
5. Decent memory w/out having to have a large number of peripherals/accessories
Thanksin advance for your assistance.
