PDA to Interface with Access

I have currently developed an Access97 DB for use at a large steel company to monitor certain charactersitics of our slab inventory. Right now, the user takes pen and paper notes in the field then returns to the Office and Updates small "live" tables containing lists of as yet not edited slabs. We are interested on obtaining a PDA that can run Pocket Access so he can do such data entry in the field. I cannot find good info on the web. Can anyone suggest a PDA?

Key requirements:
1. Pocket Access capability or something easily compatible with Access
2. Touch screen editing preferred.
3. Under $1K the cheaper the better
4. Easy data transfer
5. Decent memory w/out having to have a large number of peripherals/accessories

Thanksin advance for your assistance.

PDA to Interface with Access

by fidgetgames

For ease of use you want to aim for a pda running windows or the new pocket 2000 upgrade. For this reason would point you towards the IPAQ which comes in various models but all are generally the same. look to pay about 360 pounds sterling or equivilent on $.

PDA to Interface with Access

by RDiS

PDA to Interface with Access

by RDiS

Note: Someone has suggested the IPAQ. Thank you. However, can the IPAQ run Pocket Access, the web has provided me with contradicting statements about this.

PDA to Interface with Access

by gpling

Hi. Pocket Access works fine on any PDA using Win CE3. As far as I know, Casio, HP and Compaq uses this OS. The ease of synchronisation provided using ActiveSync makes data transfer a breeze.

PDA to Interface with Access

by RDiS

PDA to Interface with Access

by RDiS

