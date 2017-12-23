Search

By harv002
Is there a way to convert image files (photos) from rtf to gif, jpeg or some other more logical format. Someone really stupid (me) saved a lot of pictures what I thought was the quickest way... and it was. But now they are usless to me in rtf format and I would like to conver them.
Any help would be appreciated..
TIA

by parvus1202 In reply to photo conversion

RTF (Rich Text Format), your picture have been written in text format and I don't know of any convertion to gif, jpeg or any other picture viewer. Yes they will be very useless. Next time remember to save all picture as jpeg.

by harv002 In reply to photo conversion

by sgt_shultz In reply to photo conversion

you mean you pasted them into a word doc, saved it as rtf, and now want to get the pictures 'out'? Try this, in word, pick save as web page (or save as html). when it creates the html, you may just get all the pictures saved out into a folder with the html page, you didn't say what version of word and there are some differences in this behavior...there is always a way. if this doesn't work let us know more, word version etc..good luck

by harv002 In reply to photo conversion

Thanks much..that worked,, and saved me several hours work. jfh

by harv002 In reply to photo conversion

