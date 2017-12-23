photo conversion
RTF (Rich Text Format), your picture have been written in text format and I don't know of any convertion to gif, jpeg or any other picture viewer. Yes they will be very useless. Next time remember to save all picture as jpeg.
you mean you pasted them into a word doc, saved it as rtf, and now want to get the pictures 'out'? Try this, in word, pick save as web page (or save as html). when it creates the html, you may just get all the pictures saved out into a folder with the html page, you didn't say what version of word and there are some differences in this behavior...there is always a way. if this doesn't work let us know more, word version etc..good luck
Thanks much..that worked,, and saved me several hours work. jfh
