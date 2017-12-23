POP3 on Exchange 5.5

Search

I'm hosting my own email with Exchange. When in the office everything works fine. I can send and receive all email. When using RAS I can receive email fine, but when I send I get a message "relay denied". Also, if I am out of the office and I connect to the internet using my ISP I can't get my email from my server. My POP3 server is correct. My proxy server is relaying correctly on port 110, but my server doesn't seem to be running POP3 correctly even though it is enabled. When I try to telnet to my server's IP port 110 it will not connect. But if I try to telnet to 127.0.0.1 110 it says POP3 is ready. Do I need to somehow bind POP3 to my servers IP address?

I can answer the first part; if you get a relay denied, you need to add the IP addresses of the RAS clients to the {Routing Restrictions) allowed to route under the Routing tab of the Internet Mail Connector (and stop/restarrt the IMC)

I would suspect that POP3 is being similarly restricted at the server level.

Have you considered Outlook Web Access? Much easier than configuring clients...

Go to Tools-Options-Mail Delivery-Reconfigure Mail delivery button in Outlook.
this may be of help

