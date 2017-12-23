POP3 on Exchange 5.5
I can answer the first part; if you get a relay denied, you need to add the IP addresses of the RAS clients to the {Routing Restrictions) allowed to route under the Routing tab of the Internet Mail Connector (and stop/restarrt the IMC)
I would suspect that POP3 is being similarly restricted at the server level.
Have you considered Outlook Web Access? Much easier than configuring clients...
Go to Tools-Options-Mail Delivery-Reconfigure Mail delivery button in Outlook.
this may be of help
