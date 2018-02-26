Collapse -
Contact your ISP.....
by ThumbsUp2
... They should be able to tell you what the equipment they provided to you is capable of doing.
Of course, if all else fails, check the manufacturer's web site for a user's manual. Since you didn't provide any detail, we can't give you a specific link. It should be easy to find though.
Port forwarding in Wi-Max Broadband internet
Recently I have got Tata Indicom Wi-Max broadband internet. Is it possible for port forwarding in the Wi-Max network. If yes, please let me know.
Thanks
Suraj
