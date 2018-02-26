Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Port forwarding in Wi-Max Broadband internet

By surajsarve ·
Hi,

Recently I have got Tata Indicom Wi-Max broadband internet. Is it possible for port forwarding in the Wi-Max network. If yes, please let me know.

Thanks
Suraj

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Contact your ISP.....

by ThumbsUp2 In reply to Port forwarding in Wi-Max ...

... They should be able to tell you what the equipment they provided to you is capable of doing.

Of course, if all else fails, check the manufacturer's web site for a user's manual. Since you didn't provide any detail, we can't give you a specific link. It should be easy to find though.

...

Back to Networks Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums