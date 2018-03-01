General discussion
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Comments
Back to Security Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
0
-
0
-
0
-
1
-
2
Positive Networks Endpoint Security Whitepaper
The article pointed out the obvious to anyone with a couple of years experience in security (spyware, viruses, etc.), but it failed to mention anyway of assuring the identity of the user on the other end of the wire (i.e. smartcards, tokens, biometrics, etc.).
TechRepublic, please stop putting out articles from paying vendors that do nothing but throw some simple facts together to make a sales pitch. We need some articles that give solid advice. If those come from your paying partners, then so be it. But at least make sure the articles / advertisements are worth something technically. Advertisements are not whitepapers!
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.