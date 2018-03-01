Search

Security

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Positive Networks Endpoint Security Whitepaper

By InfoSecEng ·
Anyone else notice the GLARING missing piece to the Endpoint Security whitepaper presented on the 9th? http://itpapers.techrepublic.com/abstract.aspx?docid=120933&promo=3008&tag=nl.e102

The article pointed out the obvious to anyone with a couple of years experience in security (spyware, viruses, etc.), but it failed to mention anyway of assuring the identity of the user on the other end of the wire (i.e. smartcards, tokens, biometrics, etc.).

TechRepublic, please stop putting out articles from paying vendors that do nothing but throw some simple facts together to make a sales pitch. We need some articles that give solid advice. If those come from your paying partners, then so be it. But at least make sure the articles / advertisements are worth something technically. Advertisements are not whitepapers!

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to Security Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums