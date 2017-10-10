Preventing Multiple users from logging on to my personal workstation....

Set it up like XP home edition
You did not say if it is an XP box but you can set it like it's a home edition. It is alot simpler this way then using the registry.
Can't have it both ways
You are asking how to stop multiple users without having any restrictions. That's not possible. To stop others you must have restrictions.
The only way you can stop other users from using your workstation, if you have the admin rights and authorization to do so, is to set up restricted access through the Users function. Remember, that workstation belongs to the company and is not your personal computer.
Set-up the administrator and your account with passwords. Then disable the Guest account and require users to hit Ctrl-Alt-Del keys to login.
That will prevent others from using your workstation.
I do have my entire network password protected Newbie. All I need to know is there a way that I can restrict users with accounts from logging on to my local machine. VIA using group policy or something in that nature. Im pretty sure if I thought of this so did Microsoft. Its just knowing where and how to set this restriction.
Rough Idea
Something to try, though im not overly sure of this!!
You can setup your machine to have an OU of its own, and then block the default domain policy, setup your own group policy to only allow your user account to log on to that machine
In theory that should work, but i have never tried it!!
Hope this helps
If Allowed . . .
I personally like idea presented in "Rough Idea". I offer an alternative.
Make your PC a standalone PC, that way only local users may logon to it.
So, how do you administer the network, create a trust...? Or use remote desktop connection?
Regards,
briandesu
Use a script
Hey SysAdminTech
Use a script to keep unwanted people out of your computer.
Copy the script below into notepad and save it as shutdown.vbs.
Change where it says "your user name" to the logon name that you use. and then stick the script in the start up folder.
This script is set to just log them off.
If you set ObjOperatingSystem.Win32Shutdown(1)
as 1 it shuts the computer off.
Carefull you don't lock yourself out.
'Shutdown.vbs
Set x = CreateObject ("Wscript.Network")
'Wscript.echo x.UserName
If x.UserName = "Your User Name" then
Wscript.echo "You May Use this Computer"
Else
Set colOperatingSystems = GetObject("winmgmts:" _
& "{(Shutdown)}").ExecQuery("Select * from " _
& "Win32_OperatingSystem")
For Each objOperatingSystem in colOperatingSystems
ObjOperatingSystem.Win32Shutdown(0)
Next
'BTW, you can change the 0 to these numbers if you want to shutdown or other
'functions
Wscript.echo "You are NOT PERMITTED TO USE THIS COMPUTER"
'0 preform logoff
'1 shutdown
'4 forced shutdown (don't allow to save)
'8 powers down the machine
End IF
Local Security Policy
Go to Administrative Tools, Local Security Settings, Under security settings go to local policy, find the settings that say "Deny logon locally" and "Log on locally". Choose the network/computer user names you want respectively.
Make sure you have administrative rights and don't lock yourself out.
