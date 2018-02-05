Printer Names in Windows NT Workstation
Dennis -
You could address this problem several ways:
1. Change/rename the share names of the network printers (assuming they are being shared off an NT system (server or workstation)
2. Change/rename the local name of the print queues onthe print server(s).
3. Rename the print queue name on the client workstation. It is essentially a "shortcut" to the remote UNC printer share.
Hope this helps.
Rightclick printer. Select sharing. Type your sharename 'HP in Accounting'. Remember this: DOS can't see it if the name is over 8 characters. Win9X 12 characters and Winnt 80 something.
You certainly can, go to the Printer Folder on the machine where the printer is, right click on the Printer whose name you wish to change, then Properties, and Sharing. Then you can stop sharing, and finally share it with a meaningful name. Some people also go to the General Tab and a Location e.g room 7, and a description e.g. this printer prints on both sides.
Hey Fellow Techie, another easy fix is open printers on your workstation and simply right click and select rename, I find it makes the user happy to have a common name instead of the default printer name created when adding the printer, also when adding network printers, I try to create a name that relates to the department using the printer. Have fun...Duane Cody.
Doesn't work on NT 4.0 .. cannot rename if you don't have administrative access to the server.
Dennis
