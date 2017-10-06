Collapse -
by crabbit
Try creating another hardware profile for the laptop, giving the user different permisions when it is not docked in the network for its hardware profile. i.e. setting up 2 Hardware profile images one for docked and one for remote, giving the user the choice upon bootup.
Printers and Policies
Creating a local user profile on each laptop when they are not logged into the network will not work. Our laptop users use the synch offline files option.
Anyone else run into this issue and do you have a resolution?
