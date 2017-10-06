Printers and Policies

Search

We have the printers locked down so about all the end user can do is connect to them and print (they have no localadmin rights). However, the users that travel need to be able to install printers to their laptops. How can we open the ability for them to add printers when they travel, but not when they are connected to the network? This is a Windows 2000 environment.

Creating a local user profile on each laptop when they are not logged into the network will not work. Our laptop users use the synch offline files option.

Anyone else run into this issue and do you have a resolution?

Try creating another hardware profile for the laptop, giving the user different permisions when it is not docked in the network for its hardware profile. i.e. setting up 2 Hardware profile images one for docked and one for remote, giving the user the choice upon bootup.

