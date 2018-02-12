It could be that you need to refresh the data environment each time before running the report.
Try:
If DataEnvironment1.rsTrackTitlesRpt_Grouping.State Then
Else
DataEnvironment1.rsTrackTitlesRpt_Grouping.Open
End If
DataEnvironment1.rsTrackTitlesRpt_Grouping.Requery
Set rptTrackTitles.DataSource = DataEnvironment1
problem with data report
By using data environemt(having one parent table and one child) in visual basic6 i am generating a data report.
But many times it happens that on the last page of my data report i miss some data( a complete one line) which does not come there but in my other report (which is a excel report) it always comes.
May u kindly tell the reason and solution of this behaviour of data reports.....i am worried a lot as if some data is not printed in the data report there will be question of failure of my project.
I am looking for ur help............
Thanks!!!!
