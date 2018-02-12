Search

Web Development

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

problem with data report

By gyans_iitr ·
Dear Sir;

By using data environemt(having one parent table and one child) in visual basic6 i am generating a data report.
But many times it happens that on the last page of my data report i miss some data( a complete one line) which does not come there but in my other report (which is a excel report) it always comes.

May u kindly tell the reason and solution of this behaviour of data reports.....i am worried a lot as if some data is not printed in the data report there will be question of failure of my project.

I am looking for ur help............

Thanks!!!!

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by 10SNE1 In reply to problem with data report

It could be that you need to refresh the data environment each time before running the report.

Try:

If DataEnvironment1.rsTrackTitlesRpt_Grouping.State Then

Else

DataEnvironment1.rsTrackTitlesRpt_Grouping.Open

End If

DataEnvironment1.rsTrackTitlesRpt_Grouping.Requery

Set rptTrackTitles.DataSource = DataEnvironment1

Back to Web Development Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums