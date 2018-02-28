Search

problem with my Arcserve

By gauravcs24
hi,
i have Arcserve software so in this the issue is that if i restore the data its always says for the merge but i done this many time . i have may sapce in c drieve in which the software is in install . i just copay some logs and put in another drive ... but my problem is same i cant restore my data

so please help my out

Thanks
Gaurav

