It ought to work unless you have firmware 5.08
Bad GBIC (tried several different ones?)
Issue with firmware revision 5.08 of that switch....
"Some Nortel certified SFP GBICs were not correctly detected and functioned properly"
https://pcs.pcs-ag.com/pubwww/.../nortel/.../ers5500_509rn_v0.4.pdf
Thanks, it worked
I updated the firmwire version and it worked well. Thanks for your help
Problem with Nortel Baystack 5520-48T-PWR switch and SFP
