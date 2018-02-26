Search

Problem with Nortel Baystack 5520-48T-PWR switch and SFP

By femibadejo ·
I'm having a problem getting my Nortel Baystack 5520-48T-PWR switch to recognize Nortel Networks SFP 1000 Base-SXs. Any ideas as to what I'm doing wrong would be appreciated.

Thanks in advance

It ought to work unless you have firmware 5.08

by robo_dev In reply to Problem with Nortel Bayst ...

Bad GBIC (tried several different ones?)

Issue with firmware revision 5.08 of that switch....

"Some Nortel certified SFP GBICs were not correctly detected and functioned properly"

https://pcs.pcs-ag.com/pubwww/.../nortel/.../ers5500_509rn_v0.4.pdf

gravatar
Collapse -

Thanks, it worked

by femibadejo In reply to It ought to work unless y ...

I updated the firmwire version and it worked well. Thanks for your help

