Problem with Open Office Document

By Jerry_Mills ·
I picked up a problem today from one of our users that is running Windows 2000 and Office 2000. When using the Open Office Document shortcut from either the Start Menu or the Office Shortcut bar the documents will not open. Several messages in succession will pop up saying "Can not find file....." and each popup message contains a portion of the path to the document he is attempting to open. If we use Windows Explorer we can navigate to the file, double click on it and it opens normally. Wecan also open up the application (Word or Excel) and do a File/Open and open the file normally. This only occurs in the Open Office Document and is not application specific. Any ideas? I'm about ready to unistall, erase and reinstall.

by dmiles In reply to Problem with Open Office ...

Path could be corrupt and it maybe best to download the Office SP1a and it will correct the problem,this is a option before re-installing

by Jerry_Mills In reply to Problem with Open Office ...

SR-1 is already applied. Not sure what you mean by the path may be corrupt. It is OK outside of the Open Office Document Window.

by SyscoKid In reply to Problem with Open Office ...

Check the properties of the shortcut and see exactly what it's trying to do. If you need help with that, let me know.

by Jerry_Mills In reply to Problem with Open Office ...

The properties does not show the typical path to the executable.

by Jerry_Mills In reply to Problem with Open Office ...

This question was closed by the author

