problem with system applications

By wolfc
I working with a windows XP system. The problem that I am having is certain Windows utilities: MSconfig, REGEDIT, and Norton anti-virus 2003 will automatically close a few seconds after being opened. I would appreciate any help that anyone who seen this problem could give me.

Thank you,

Tony

by Joseph Moore In reply to problem with system appli ...

I don't have a specific solution, just some things to think about.
How long has this been going on? Did it start after you installed something, like a new application, driver, or patch?
If so, you could use System Restore to roll back the XP box to the point in time before the thing that was installed was installed.
Then you could see if the apps are OK or not.

