Problems the past few days

By debuggist Staff ·
I apologize for the delayed notification.

Since Friday, we have been trying to determine the source of the problem. We have tried several possibilities and are now pretty certain as to the cause.

We have a workaround that should keep things settled. In the meantime, we are working on a long-term fix.

Regards,
Doug

Thanks, Doug

by Tig2 In reply to Problems the past few day ...

Nice to know it wasn't just me or my netbook on a lousy wireless connection!

That's his story, and he's sticking to it.

by CharlieSpencer In reply to Problems the past few day ...

I still think y'all are partying and spilled onion dip in the routers.

Baked-in?

by seanferd In reply to That's his story, and he' ...

Long term fix - scrape moldy crust and goop from router. (Easy-Off for networking equipment?)

Glass cleaner -nt-

by NickNielsen In reply to Baked-in?
Thanks. I was wondering what was up.

by seanferd In reply to Problems the past few day ...

I had to keep checking other sites, just to make sure it wasn't my new internet service.

Good thing then

by NickNielsen In reply to Problems the past few day ...

That I haven't been around a lot since Friday!

But now that I'm back...

I wondered

by CharlieSpencer In reply to Good thing then

why everything smelled so minty-fresh.

Listerine will do that

by NickNielsen In reply to I wondered

I'm NOT going to ask whether the minty-fresh smell was before or after...

Good idea

by CharlieSpencer In reply to Listerine will do that

I avoided specifying, a la Santee.

Doug, just wondering

by Michael Jay In reply to Problems the past few day ...

when you get to the long term fix will it have an effect on this:
http://techrepublic.com.com/5208-7343-0.html?forumID=101&threadID=319605&messageID=3187127&tag=content;leftCol

