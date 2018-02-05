Search

Product ID question

By matt5968
How can I lookup my product Id after installed win 2k server. I think I misplaced my product Id for w2k server. Can I find it on my system . thanks..

by Some Guy in Seattle

If you mean the serial number, go to Start | Settings | Control Panel | System. It will be displayed on the General tab.

Hope that helps -

by matt5968

by matt5968

