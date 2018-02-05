Collapse -
Product ID question
If you mean the serial number, go to Start | Settings | Control Panel | System. It will be displayed on the General tab.
Hope that helps -
If you mean the serial number, go to Start | Settings | Control Panel | System. It will be displayed on the General tab.
Hope that helps -
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Product ID question
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.