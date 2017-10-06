Search

Project 2000

Does anyone know where to get instructor led training materials for Microsoft Project 2000?

Project 2000

by SyscoKid In reply to Project 2000

This is from the Project 2000 FAQ at:
http://207.46.130.14/office/project/FAQ.htm

Are there any instructor-led training courses available on Microsoft Project 2000?

Training can be obtained from most Microsoft Authorized Training & Education Centers (ATEC). To find a Microsoft Project 2000 course at an ATEC near you, browse the Microsoft Training & Certification site (http://www.microsoft.com/train_cert/)or the Microsoft Office User Specialist (MOUS) page (http://www.microsoft.com/education/partners/mous.asp).

Project 2000

by schwar3 In reply to Project 2000

Project 2000

by Kevin Holden In reply to Project 2000

Check out these two web sites, they both offer training material to corporations as well as educational institutions.

www.course.com
www.computerprep.com

I am a software training for my local Career Center for Continuing Education and have used materials from both companies.

Project 2000

by schwar3 In reply to Project 2000

Project 2000

by schwar3 In reply to Project 2000

This question was auto closed due to inactivity

