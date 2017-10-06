Project 2000
This is from the Project 2000 FAQ at:
http://207.46.130.14/office/project/FAQ.htm
Are there any instructor-led training courses available on Microsoft Project 2000?
Training can be obtained from most Microsoft Authorized Training & Education Centers (ATEC). To find a Microsoft Project 2000 course at an ATEC near you, browse the Microsoft Training & Certification site (http://www.microsoft.com/train_cert/)or the Microsoft Office User Specialist (MOUS) page (http://www.microsoft.com/education/partners/mous.asp).
Project 2000
Check out these two web sites, they both offer training material to corporations as well as educational institutions.
www.course.com
www.computerprep.com
I am a software training for my local Career Center for Continuing Education and have used materials from both companies.
Project 2000
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.